Memphis Beats FAU 25-10 in Montgomery Bowl

Brady White passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns to lead Memphis to a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.

The Tigers built a big halftime lead, withstood a third-quarter rally and ended coach Ryan Silverfield’s first season with a second straight win. They also snapped a five-game bowl losing streak and finished 8-3.

Meanwhile, Willie Taggart’s debut season with Florida Atlantic ended at 5-4 after the offense sputtered much of the way.

The Tigers overcame three turnovers in the inaugural Montgomery Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

White, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, completed 22-of-34 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw one interception.

Attendance was 2,979. The inaugural Montgomery Bowl was played as a replacement of the Fenway Bowl in Boston, Massachusetts, which was postponed until the 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

