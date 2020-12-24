Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Delivers Christmas Message

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has delivered a video Christmas message to the people of the city.

#HappyHolidays! Mayor @stevenlouisreed shared a holiday message focusing on gratitude, hope and resilience. Our community is stronger together, and we are thankful for the dedicated City staff who keep #Montgomery moving forward – even amid #COVID19‘s challenges. #happyholidays pic.twitter.com/lE3k9qWd4K

— City of Montgomery (@CityofMGM) December 22, 2020