NORAD Tracking Santa’s Journey Around the World

Santa Claus is already on his journey around the globe, delivering presents to good boys and girls.

Once again, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa’s journey, which is in its 65th year.

Officials at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, say Santa began making his preparations to take off from the North Pole at around 3 a.m. CST this morning, even though it will be many hours before he reaches Alabama tonight.

You can track Santa on the web, on free apps or by calling (877) 466-6723, where you can talk to a telephone operator or get a recorded message. Because of COVID-19, there are fewer operators this year, although the pandemic isn’t slowing down Santa as he makes his annual trip!