Very Cold Christmas Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

Temperatures have fallen all day and for Christmas Eve afternoon, 30s and 40s are common. Sure there could be some flurries flying around, but the main story will be the frigid air invading the state. As the sky clears tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s by daybreak Christmas morning, we project temperatures in the mid 20s over South/Central Alabama, again, with breezy conditions lingering, wind chills on Christmas morning, will be well down in the teens at times. For Christmas Day, expect a day full of sunshine, but it will remain cold with highs struggling to reach 40° for most locations. Also, wind chills through the day will be around the freezing mark much of the day.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning should be the coldest and will feature another hard freeze with lower 20s, and perhaps a few teens, but we begin a warming trend under a mainly sunny sky, temperatures should return to the low 50s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, the sky remains clear, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures return to the 50s on Sunday afternoon, with more sun than clouds and it will remain a dry day.