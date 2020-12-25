Buffalo Tops Marshall 17-10 in Camellia Bowl

by Alabama News Network Staff

Kevin Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the Bulls against one of the nation’s top run defenses.

Grant Wells took Marshall to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright’s sack helped force a fourth-and-11 and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.

Attendance was 2,512 on a cold day in the Capital City.

