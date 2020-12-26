City of Montgomery Offers Christmas Tree Recycling

The city of Montgomery is working with Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries to offer a free Christmas tree recycling on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Residents can take discarded Christmas trees to any one of the City’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on January 2 to participate in the recycling program.

In addition to Christmas trees, the City’s Saturday sanitation drop-off points will accept all of the usual items on Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – providing Montgomery residents with an extra half-day of service.

Saturday trash pick-up locations include:

Old Sears site at South Court Street and Fairview Avenue

Cramton Bowl north parking lot

Goodwyn Middle School

Halcyon Elementary School

Harrison Elementary School

BTW (formerly Hayneville Road Elementary School)

Morningview Elementary School

One Center (formerly Montgomery Mall)

Sheridan Heights Community Center

Southlawn Middle School

Vaughn Road Elementary School

Wares Ferry Elementary School

Find addresses here

Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (ALWFF) will use recycled trees to expand its fish habitats at about 20 small public fishing lakes scattered throughout the state that are managed intensively to provide fishing opportunities to the public.

Cultivating fish habitat is an important component to outdoor tourism in Alabama as it congregates fish in certain areas, which appeals to anglers. ALWFF discovered recycled Christmas trees added to these lakes attract more fish than any other habitat type.