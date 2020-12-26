Montgomery Police Investigating City’s 65th Murder of 2020

by Jerome Jones

On Saturday, December 26 at about 10:45am police and fire medics responded a shooting in the 4200 block of Mobile Highway.

At the scene first responders found 61 year old Freddie Dunlap of Montgomery suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dunlap was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is on going.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of this investigation to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, MPD at 334-625-4000, or the Secret Witness hotline at 625-4000.