Several Shot on Narrow Lane Road, One Killed

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting early this morning on Narrow Lane Road that left one person dead and two others hurt.

Police say at about 1 a.m., they arrived to the 5000 block of Narrow Lane Road to find 23-year-old Darryan Motley of Montgomery dead at the scene. This is the 64th murder of the year.

Police say two women had life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital.

Investigators say a man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was also taken to a hospital. Police say he is the suspect and has been identified as Adreain Johnson, 23, of Montgomery.

Johnson is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.