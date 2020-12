Sunny But Cold

by Shane Butler

Abundant sunshine across the area but temps continue to struggle today. We expect highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s during the afternoon hours. The overall trend the next few days is for temps to begin climbing and we should be in the 60s for highs early next week. Our next rain maker will make its way through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. We’re clearing and turning colder again heading into the following weekend.