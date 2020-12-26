Warming Trend Begins Sunday

by Ryan Stinnett

WEEKEND WEATHER: It was a very cold start to the day, but it was a sunny and warmer afternoon with lower 50s common. Tonight, it will be clear and cold, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Then for Sunday, temperatures continue to warm, and under a mainly sunny sky, we should see upper 50s and low 60s across the state.

THE FINAL WEEK OF 2020: Monday will feature more clouds than sun, with the chance for some isolated light rain showers associated with a weak disturbance passing through the state. Limited moisture means rainfall, if any, will be light and spotty. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60. Looking for increasing clouds on Wednesday and rain returns Wednesday night and into Thursday with our next storm system. Again, like out last system, some thunder will be possible, but for now the models show very little if any surface based instability over most of Alabama, so severe storms are not expected. However, it should bring another soaking rain event to the state, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches likely. Behind the system, colder, drier air will then roll into the state late Thursday and Friday, just in time for us to welcome in 2021.

Have a great night!

Ryan