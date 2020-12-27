Alabama Department of Labor Launching Phone System to Help with Unemployment Claims

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor will soon launch a new phone appointment system for people with unemployment compensation claims who need help.

Beginning January 3, claimants can call (800) 361-4524 after 5 p.m. until midnight on Sundays through Thursdays to schedule a call back for the next day.

600 callbacks will be scheduled each day, with the exception of holidays and weekends. If you can’t get an appointment on one day, you should call back the next day after 5 p.m., according to the Labor Department.

“This new callback system will allow us to serve more claimants per day than we’ve been able to previously,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We’ve been working nonstop to improve our services to unemployed Alabamians and this system will hopefully accomplish that.”

Claimants will only be allowed to set one callback appointment per day. Callbacks will be scheduled between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Claimants should keep their phones near them the entire day of their scheduled callback. Calls will come from a Montgomery number.

Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Labor Department will be ending in-person appointments at the Crump Senior Center in Montgomery. The last dates for in-person service will be December 28 and 29.

Appointments for those days are available on the Labor Department website.