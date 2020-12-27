Clouds Increase Monday; Rain And Storms Likely New Year’s Eve

by Ben Lang

It was another cold morning across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the 20s across all of our area. However, it wasn’t quite the upper teens to low 20s on the morning of the 26th. Temperatures were much milder thanks to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Highs temperatures were in the upper 50s and low 60s. This evening looks clear and cool, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s by 7PM. Temperatures fall into the low 40s by 9PM, and upper 30s by 11PM. However, temperatures level off at some point tonight. Most locations remain just above freezing (32°) overnight.

Clouds increase Monday as a weak cold front approaches our area. It looks like a mainly dry front, with only a stray shower or two possible. Afternoon highs still warm into the low or even mid 60s despite more clouds. Monday night remains milder, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds linger through Tuesday, but we’ll see plenty of sun also with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday looks warmer still, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect a sun/cloud mix, with perhaps a few spotty showers during the afternoon or evening. Rain and storms look likely on New Year’s Eve. In fact, Thursday’s storm system could bring a severe weather threat to central and south Alabama. The storm prediction center outlines southwest Alabama within a low threat of severe weather. We aren’t sure how significant threat will be until we’re closer to Thursday, but stay tuned for updates.

Expect rain/storms to continue New Year’s Eve night. Most of the rain and clouds clear New Year’s Day morning as the storm system and attendant cold front push to our east. Looks like afternoon temperatures could recover into the 60s as sunshine returns. However, expect cooler temperatures for the first weekend of 2021 and early next week. Highs only warm into the 50s, while lows fall well into the 30s each night. Fortunately, looks like we’ll see lots of sunshine next weekend and the following Monday.