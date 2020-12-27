Free Christmas Tree Recycling in Montgomery

The recycled trees will be used to build fish habitat at public fishing lakes across Alabama.

by Jerome Jones

Residents can take their Christmas trees to any one of the City’s regular Saturday trash drop-off points between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on January 2 to participate in the program.

Saturday trash pick-up locations include the Old Sears site at South Court Street and Fairview Avenue, and the Cramton Bowl north parking lot.

Alabama Wildlife and Fisheries will use the recycled trees to expand its fish habitats at about 20 small public fishing lakes scattered throughout the state.

To view Christmas Tree Recycling drop of points follow this link.

Trees placed by the curb or road will be taken to the landfill and not be recycled.

For more information call Montgomery Neighborhood Services at (334) 625-2175.