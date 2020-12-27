Nashville Bombing Suspect Died in Blast, Identified as Anthony Quinn Warner

by Jerome Jones

Authorities say the man suspected of setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas day died in the explosion.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner.

Investigators said they used DNA to determine the remains were Warner’s.

The FBI said it also matched the RV’s vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

Federal agents and police had searched a home in suburban Nashville associated with Warner.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive.

FBI special agent Douglas Korneski said there was no indication anyone else was involved in the explosion.