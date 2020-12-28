2020 In Review: The Year in Alabama Politics

by Alabama News Network Staff

The coronavirus pandemic affected every aspect of life in Alabama during 2020, including politics.

The beginning of the pandemic brought an early end to the Alabama Legislature’s 2020 session. It forced Gov. Kay Ivey to make tough decisions on shutting down some businesses in April and ordering masks be worn statewide.

In addition, Alabama’s economy suffered, with record-low unemployment giving way to a spike in joblessness.

We look back at the year in Alabama politics with our Political Analyst Steve Flowers.