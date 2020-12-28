As 2020 Comes to a Close Judson Colleges Future looks a Little Brighter

by Alabama News Network Staff

Judson College has seen progress in raising funds that are needed in order for the school to remain open in January. The private Baptist college has revealed that thanks to the help from alumnae and friends they have received $357,643.39 in donations that went toward the $500,000 needed by December 31.

As of December 23, alumnae and friend have pledged to give $290,680.25 before the May 31 2021, deadline to raise $1 million. Founded in 1838, Judson College is the fifth-oldest women’s college in the country and is home to the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame.

— Information from Judson College