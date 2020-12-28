66th Murder: Montgomery Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting on Arthur Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery. The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28 around 8:30 am.

Police responded to the 400 block of Arthur Street in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police located Spells with a fatal gunshot wound. He was dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation as no arrest have been made.

This the 66th murder of 2020 for the city of Montgomery.