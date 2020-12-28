Alabama Leads the Nation with 8 All-American Selections
Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team. They lead a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections.
No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.
Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.
First team
Offense
QB: Mac Jones, Junior, Alabama
RB: Najee Harris, Senior, Alabama
RB: Breece Hall, Sophomore, Iowa State
OT: Brady Christensen, Junior, BYU
OT: Alex Leatherwood, Senior, Alabama
OG: Aaron Banks, Senior, Notre Dame
OG: Wyatt Davis, Junior, Ohio State
C: Landon Dickerson, Senior, Alabama
TE: Kyle Pitts, Junior, Florida
WR: DeVonta Smith, Senior, Alabama
WR: Elijah Moore, Junior, Mississippi
AP: Travis Etienne, Senior, Clemson
K: Jose Borregales, Senior, Miami
Defense
DE: Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt
DE: Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina
DT: Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa
DT: Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia
LB: Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame
LB: Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas
CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama
CB: Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State
S: Talanoa Hufanga, junior, USC
S: Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern
P: Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech
Second team
Offense
QB: Kyle Trask, senior, Florida
RB: Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo
RB: Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina
OT: Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame
OT: Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech
OG: Cain Madden, junior, Marshall
OG: Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M
C: Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa
TE: Hunter Long, junior, Boston College
WR: Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas
WR: Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State
AP: Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida
K: Cade York, sophomore, LSU
Defense
DE: Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami
DE: Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt
DT: Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State
DT: Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State
LB: Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State
LB: Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma
LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU
CB: Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati
S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU
S: James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati
P: Lou Hedley, junior, Miami
Third team
Offense
QB: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson
RB: Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina
RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota
OT: Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky
OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas
OG: Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia
OG: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame
C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma
TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State
WR: Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina
WR: Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana
AP: Avery Williams, senior, Boise State
K: Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU
Defense
DE: JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State
DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon
DT: Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama
DT: C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina
LB: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington
LB: Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana
LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama
CB: Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern
CB: Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU
S: Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame
S: Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia
P: Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia
