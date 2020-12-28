Alabama Leads the Nation with 8 All-American Selections

by Alabama News Network Staff

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team. They lead a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections.

No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation.

First team

Offense

QB: Mac Jones, Junior, Alabama

RB: Najee Harris, Senior, Alabama

RB: Breece Hall, Sophomore, Iowa State

OT: Brady Christensen, Junior, BYU

OT: Alex Leatherwood, Senior, Alabama

OG: Aaron Banks, Senior, Notre Dame

OG: Wyatt Davis, Junior, Ohio State

C: Landon Dickerson, Senior, Alabama

TE: Kyle Pitts, Junior, Florida

WR: DeVonta Smith, Senior, Alabama

WR: Elijah Moore, Junior, Mississippi

AP: Travis Etienne, Senior, Clemson

K: Jose Borregales, Senior, Miami

Defense

DE: Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt

DE: Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina

DT: Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa

DT: Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia

LB: Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame

LB: Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas

CB: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama

CB: Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State

S: Talanoa Hufanga, junior, USC

S: Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern

P: Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech

Second team

Offense

QB: Kyle Trask, senior, Florida

RB: Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo

RB: Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina

OT: Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame

OT: Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech

OG: Cain Madden, junior, Marshall

OG: Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M

C: Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa

TE: Hunter Long, junior, Boston College

WR: Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas

WR: Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State

AP: Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida

K: Cade York, sophomore, LSU

Defense

DE: Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami

DE: Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt

DT: Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State

DT: Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State

LB: Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State

LB: Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma

LB: Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU

CB: Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati

S: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU

S: James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati

P: Lou Hedley, junior, Miami

Third team

Offense

QB: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson

RB: Michael Carter, senior, North Carolina

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, junior, Minnesota

OT: Darian Kinnard, junior, Kentucky

OT: Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas

OG: Ben Cleveland, senior, Georgia

OG: Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame

C: Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma

TE: Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State

WR: Dyami Brown, junior, North Carolina

WR: Ty Fryfogle, senior, Indiana

AP: Avery Williams, senior, Boise State

K: Jake Oldroyd, sophomore, BYU

Defense

DE: JaQuan Bailey, senior, Iowa State

DE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon

DT: Christian Barmore, sophomore, Alabama

DT: C.J. Brewer, senior, Coastal Carolina

LB: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington

LB: Micah McFadden, junior, Indiana

LB: Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama

CB: Greg Newsome, junior, Northwestern

CB: Eli Ricks, freshman, LSU

S: Kyle Hamilton, sophomore, Notre Dame

S: Tykee Smith, sophomore, West Virginia

P: Jake Camarda, junior, Georgia

