Car Stolen from Columbus, Ga. Wrecked in Montgomery Creek, Driver Not Located

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a single-vehicle crash. The crash reported on Monday, December 28 happened on I-85 south, one mile east of Montgomery.

State Troopers say a 2014 Dodge Avenger left the highway and flipped multiple times before landing on its roof in a creek. Troopers were unable to locate a drive of the car after an extensive search of the area.

Preliminary investigation shows the car reported stolen from Columbus Ga.

ALEA continues to investigate.