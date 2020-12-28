Car Stolen from Columbus, Ga. Wrecked in Montgomery Creek, Driver Not Located
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a single-vehicle crash. The crash reported on Monday, December 28 happened on I-85 south, one mile east of Montgomery.
State Troopers say a 2014 Dodge Avenger left the highway and flipped multiple times before landing on its roof in a creek. Troopers were unable to locate a drive of the car after an extensive search of the area.
Preliminary investigation shows the car reported stolen from Columbus Ga.
ALEA continues to investigate.