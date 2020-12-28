COVID-19 Patient Released from Baptist South After 41 Days on Ventilator

by Alabama News Network Staff

After forty-one days on a ventilator in the ICU unit, Baptist Medical Center South released a COVID-19 patient.

Mr. Dean admitted in November had the support of his friends and loved ones the entire time. Throughout his journey, loved ones continued weekly prayer vigils, hymns, and even “Jericho Marches” on his behalf.

Baptist Health is hoping Mr. Dean’s story will inspire and uplift others.

https://www.facebook.com/baptisthealthcentralalabama/photos/pcb.3708086245934705/3708085839268079/