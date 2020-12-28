CVS Starts Administering COVID-19 Vaccines in Long-term Care Facilities in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

CVS Health started administering vaccines in long-term care facilities in Alabama on Monday, December 28. CVS will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

Here are a few more details about the process:

CVS Health is planning to vaccinate approximately 37,800 patients and staff of approximately 240 long-term care facilities in Alabama over the course of this process, which we anticipate will take approximately twelve weeks.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Our army of healthcare professionals — pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians — are very familiar with this patient population. This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

While we are beginning with long-term care facilities, we also have an agreement with the HHS to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in our 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021 with more details to be shared at a later date.

This effort builds on CVS Health’s commitment to responding to the COVID-19 health crisis and helping the country move forward, which includes administering nearly 10 million COVID-19 tests at more than 4,300 testing locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

For additional information, you may refer to this press release or let me know if you have further questions.