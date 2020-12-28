Federal Grants to Help Domestic Violence Victims in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama officials say $220,000 in federal grant money will be used to assist victims of domestic violence in the state. More than half the money will go to AshaKiran Inc., a Huntsville-based nonprofit organization that provides crisis intervention in at least 49 languages in Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, and Montgomery counties. The money is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

