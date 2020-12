by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama game warden crashed on Sunday, December 28 around 1:35 am. The crash occurred on Greenwood Drive at Highway 51, a mile and half west of Hurtsboro.

A preliminary investigation indicated the game warden was chasing a suspect at the time of the accident. Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment following the crash.

ALEA state troopers continue to investigate the crash.