Mainly Dry Through Wednesday; Rain And Storms New Year’s Eve

by Ben Lang

It was a pretty nice late December day across central and south Alabama. There were more clouds in the sky, and a few rogue rain drops here and there. However, some locations saw tons of sunshine today. Temperatures warmed all the way into the low 70s across far south Alabama. Elsewhere, low to mid 60° readings were common. Thanks to lingering clouds, temperatures remain much milder this evening and overnight. Expect mid 50s through 7PM, low 50s at 9PM, and upper 40s at 11PM. Overnight lows remain north of 40° for most locations.

Some clouds remain overhead through Tuesday morning, but may at least partially break up over the course of the day. Afternoon temperatures look mild once more, rebounding into the low and mid 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the low and mid 40s. Clouds may increase by Wednesday morning, with spotty showers possible during the day. If there’s enough sunshine, afternoon temperatures could reach the low 70s thanks to a south wind-flow. Wednesday night lows only fall into the mid 50s.

Rain and storms look likely New Year’s Eve as a storm system takes shape to our west. The rain chance gradually increases during the day, become widespread by the evening. Monday afternoon’s model runs advance the system slower than Sunday’s runs, keeping rain across our area through New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day morning. Additionally, some storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center outlines the southern half of Alabama within a low threat for severe weather. Details are limited at this time, but damaging winds and even tornadoes appear possible late Thursday through Friday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

Sunshine could return New Year’s Day afternoon. Temperatures cool down as the storm system departs. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s with lows near 40°. Showers appear possible Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. Temperatures turn a bit cooler still, with highs in the mid 50s, but a mostly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday night lows likely fall into the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look dry with plenty of sun. Temperatures remain near-normal, with highs in the upper 50s Monday and low 60s Tuesday. Lows fall into the 30s Monday and to near 40° Tuesday.