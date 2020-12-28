Mild Days Ahead; Thursday Storm Threat

by Ryan Stinnett

THE FINAL DAYS OF 2020: Today will feature more clouds than sun, with the chance for an isolated shower associated with a weak disturbance passing through the state. Limited moisture means rainfall, if any, will be light and spotty. Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Looking for increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night ahead of our next storm system which causes some concern for the potential of strong and severe storms.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: A dynamic storm system will approach Alabama Thursday with widespread showers and storms out ahead of a cold front. Severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, look to be possible along with heavy rain and flooding Thursday and Thursday night. The SPC has already highlighted much of Alabama in a threat for severe weather as this system approaches.

Still too early to be very specific about the main window for the most active weather, and the magnitude of the threat. But this is a more typical severe weather set-up for the state, with all modes of severe possible and please be aware that Thursday and Thursday night look to be an active time in the weather department for the state.

HELLO 2021: The rain and storms will be moving out of the state early Friday morning with drier air returning to the state. Expect a mainly sunny sky with cooler conditions, as high pressure builds in for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s.

Have a mysterious final Monday of 2020!!!

Ryan