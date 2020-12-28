Montgomery City Council Votes 5-2 to Suspend Yu Bar Business License

by Alabama News Network Staff

Another Montgomery club/bar is having its business license revoked. The Montgomery City Council voted 5-2 to suspend Yumarcus Manuel’s business license. Manuel owns Yu Bar on Eastern Boulevard at Atlanta Highway.

The city council had two items on their agenda concerning the business. The items were:

1. Show cause hearing on the proposed Revocation of the business license of Yumarcus Manuel

2. Resolution revoking the business license Yumarcus Manuel

Montgomery police showed video of two different incidents that happened at or around the property of Yu Bar. The video shows illegal activity including marijuana smoking and fights. Also in the report was a shooting that took place at the business, in which a person was charged with attempted murder.