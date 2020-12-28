Music City Bowl Canceled Because of COVID-19 Issues

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.

The game in Nashville, Tennessee, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl.

Missouri is the third Southeastern Conference team that has had to pull out of its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina.

Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.

