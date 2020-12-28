Pandemic Deaths and Economic Fallout are Top Alabama Story

by Alabama News Network Staff

A biological threat that once seemed far removed from Alabama dominated both state news and everyday life like nothing else in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic was the state’s top news story of the year, and its effects will linger into the New Year and beyond. A springtime of school closings and business shutdowns was followed by months of mask-wearing and social distancing. The economy took a major hit as unemployment spiked at 12.9% in April as nearly 220,000 lost their jobs. The pandemic is causing a new, even worse wave of death and suffering as the year ends.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)