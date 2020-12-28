Suspect Steals Multiple Guns, Money from Multiple Vehicles in Prattville Neighborhood
The Prattville Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a male wanted for multiple counts of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Motor Vehicle.
On December 26, leading into the early morning of December 27 an unknown male broke into several vehicles taking multiple weapons and money from locked and unlocked vehicles. The robberies were in a subdivision off Old Ridge Road.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).