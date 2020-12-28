Trump Signs Massive Measure Funding Government, COVID Relief

by Alabama News Network Staff

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

At stake was long-sought cash for businesses and individuals and funding to avoid a federal government shutdown. The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion for government agencies through September. Trump signed the bill at his private club in Florida during a holiday break marked by trips to the golf course. Republicans as well as Democrats had criticized the president for creating eleventh-hour chaos around an agreement that had been negotiated with input from the White House.

