VA Home Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Residents at Alabama’s four state veterans homes will receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting Tuesday. Alabama’s vaccine plan has prioritized frontline medical workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities for the first doses.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said the first immunizations of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to residents and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City on Tuesday. Vaccinations will continue over the next two weeks at the three other homes.

More than 347,000 people in Alabama have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began and more than 4,700 people have died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)