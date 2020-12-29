Couple Charged with Murder after Strip Club Parking Lot Shootout

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) – An Alexander City couple are charged with murder after a parking lot shootout at a Georgia strip club that left the man’s brother dead and others injured.

Police say that guards were forcing 53-year-old Johnny Perkins to leave the Commotions Club in LaGrange early Sunday when Perkins drew a handgun and began shooting. His wife, Kristi Perkins attacked a manager, before also shooting a gun.

Hit were a guard, a club patron, a DJ, and Steven Perkins, Johnny Perkins’ brother. Steven Perkins, died later at a hospital. Both Johnny and Kristi Perkins are charged with felony murder.

