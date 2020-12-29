A Stormy End To December 2020!

by Shane Butler

A very mild weather pattern hovers over us through Thursday afternoon. Temps will manage low to mid 70s for highs. Changes are on the way for Thursday night into Friday morning. A strong storm system will work its way across the deep south. An area of low pressure will drag a frontal boundary through the area. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday night (New Years Eve) through early Friday (New Years Day). Some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out as well. The greater risk will be west of I-65 but all areas will have to deal with the storm threat. Cold air with this system will lag well behind the storms. Sunshine and mild temps should continue into Friday afternoon. The weekend will be trending colder as temps drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs and overnight lows head down into the 30s. It’s looking fairly quiet weatherwise for the first week of 2021.