ADPH Launches New Vaccine Distribution Dashboard

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard. The dashboard will make it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information.

The number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and have been distributed are on the dashboard. The Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are the vaccines currently in Alabama. Access the dashboard here: https://arcg.is/OrCey

You can access he COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard on the newly created COVID-19 Dashboard Hub. This provides easy access to the Vaccine Distribution, Data and Surveillance, School and Risk Indicator Dashboards through tabs at the top. The COVID-19 Dashboard Hub can be accessed at: https://arcg.is/0brSGj

Once additional providers have their processes in place for COVID-19 vaccine administration, information will post on the ADPH website.