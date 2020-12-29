Former Marine Joins Troy Football After Serving 7 Years

by Kay McCabe

From the Marine Corps to being a part of Troy football’s highest-rated signing class in program history, Kyran Griffin-Isom turned his dreams into reality.

The former U.S. Marine spent seven years serving in our nation’s military.

Griffin-Isom says he always wanted to play collegiate football but after receiving a partial scholarship to play out of high school, he chose to join the military so his parents would not have to pay for schooling.

After his second enlistment and the birth of his son, Griffin-Isom said he felt prepared to leave the Marines to continue his dream. He connect with a coach at his old high school in Clarksville, Tenn., who was able to help him receive an offer to play at Palomar College in California.

Griffin-Isom caught 61 passes for 754 yards and seven touchdowns for his return to the gridiron that season.

As the pandemic hit, Griffin-Isom was unable to get the true recruiting experience, but says the coaches at Troy made the experience feel as real as possible. “[Troy] really showed interest in me, talking to me everyday, having me look at the stadium via facetime,” Griffin-Isom said, “I just really fell in love with the coaching staff.”

Griffin-Isom is originally from New Orleans. He was rated the No. 10 JUCO wide receiver by 247 Sports.