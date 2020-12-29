Gov. Ivey Awards $1.63 Million to Help Fight Against Illegal Drugs in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $1.63 million to continue the fight against illegal drugs, illegally obtained prescribed drugs and drug-related crime in Alabama.

Ivey awarded $204,306 each to seven regional drug task forces. Another $204,306 was awarded to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency which manages the seven drug task forces.

“Illegal drugs and prescription drugs obtained by illegal means are a menace to those who use them, their families and others who become victims of crimes related to their use,” Gov. Ivey said. “Alabamians are indebted and should have high admiration for the law enforcement officers in these task forces who are committed to taking drugs off our streets and putting those offenders in jail.”

The task forces were formed in 2018 and are made up of law enforcement officers from law enforcement agencies within each region. Each region encompasses eight to 12 counties, although task force members have police powers in each task force jurisdiction.

Funds will be used to cover overtime and operational and equipment expenses. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA is proud to join Gov. Ivey in supporting ALEA and the regional drug task forces as they make strides in taking dangerous drugs and criminals out of our communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.