Montgomery Firefighters Battle Two Fires
The Montgomery Fire Department spent Monday battling two fires.
The first happened at about 6:59 a.m. Firefighters arrived to the 3400 block of Harris Street to find a single story home with heavy smoke and flames visible from the front of the house. The house was left with extensive fire and smoke damage. No one was inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The second fire happened at about 10:59 p.m. Crews were called to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Eric Lane. A single story structure was found with heavy smoke. The fire was contained to the kitchen which sustained extensive fire and smoke damage. No one was home at the time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.