Montgomery Man Shot in December 19 Shooting Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting victim died from his injuries.

William Elmore III, 65, of Montgomery shot on Saturday, December 19 died on Tuesday, December 29. Due to Elmore dying as a result of the shooting, police went from conducting a shooting investigation to a homicide investigation.

The shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation as no arrests have been made.

This is the 67th Murder of 2020 for Montgomery.