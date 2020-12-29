Montgomery Police Warn Against Celebratory Gunfire on New Year’s Eve

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is ramping up neighborhood blue light patrols, employing a high-tech command center and targeting gunfire “hot spots” to prevent celebratory gunfire and ensure the safety and wellbeing of Montgomery residents on New Year’s Eve.

MPD adopted a zero-tolerance policy for “celebratory gunfire” and will aggressively enforce Montgomery’s new ordinance targeting the illegal discharge of weapons. Those arrested under the ordinance face a $100 fine and 7 days in jail for the first offense, with penalties increasing up to $500 in fines and 6 months in jail for subsequent convictions.

Police Chief Ernest Finley, Jr., said the ordinance is an important tool in helping curb celebratory gunfire. Any weapon fired in public – celebratory or not – heightens the risk of personal injury, terrifies neighborhoods and causes property damage.

“Our message to the community is to find another way to celebrate. Gunfire is dangerous, illegal and can land you in jail,” Finley said.

The Chief said MPD has analyzed areas that consistently report celebratory gunfire and will focus high visibility enforcement in those locations.

In addition, officers will staff the River Region Strategic Technology and Resource Center (STAR) Center, to serve as a force-multiplier in protecting Montgomery’s neighborhoods. The STAR Center is MPD’s state-of-the-art facility that uses real-time video feeds from a multitude of cameras throughout the city. It enhances response time and provides valuable information to responding officers.

For more information, visit www.montgomeryal.gov. MPD offers a non-emergency call line to residents via (334) 241-2651. However, reports of celebratory gunfire can also be reported by calling 9-1-1.