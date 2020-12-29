Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Is Short of Fundraising Goal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Salvation Army of Montgomery says it will extend the Red Kettle Campaign through the end of the year because it is short of its fundraising goal. The campaign usually ends on Christmas Eve.

So far, it has raised $182,957, well under the goal of $230,000.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraising drive of the year. The money pays for food and shelter programs for the upcoming year.

“We are so thankful for all who contributed to The Salvation Army this Christmas. We were all negatively impacted in 2020 by COVID-19 and want to ensure that we are making 2021 the best that we can for those who come to The Salvation Army for help,” Lt. Bryan Farrington, The Salvation Army of Montgomery Corps Officer, said.

