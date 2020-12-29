Texas Bowl Between Arkansas and TCU the Latest to be Canceled Because of COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Texas Bowl between Arkansas and TCU has been canceled because of COVID-19, injuries and other issues within the TCU football program. The game had been scheduled for Thursday night in Houston.

This makes the fourth SEC team that will not be able to play in a bowl game that had been scheduled. Arkansas joins Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina, who all find themselves unexpectedly on the sidelines for bowl season.

Statement from TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati:

“Over the last 24 hours, between a combination of COVID-19 related issues, injuries and other circumstances, we have fallen below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that we have abided by all season. As such, we very regrettably will not be able to participate in Thursday night’s Mercari Texas Bowl against Arkansas.

“Health and safety considerations for our student-athletes are always our top priority. Our entire football program, from our student-athletes to coaches and staff, is incredibly saddened, disappointed and heartbroken. We are very appreciative of the Mercari Texas Bowl for the invitation to participate in this year’s game. While we have experienced these issues all season, the past 24 hours have been too much to overcome on such short notice for Thursday’s game.

“I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for how they finished the season with victories in five of our last six games. We were playing our best football and are excited about the momentum we have going into the 2021 season. We appreciate the commitment, dedication and perseverance of our student-athletes, coaches and everyone in our football program this season.”

Statement from Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman:

“We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team. We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”