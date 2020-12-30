4-Year-Old Wetumpka Child Ejected from Car During Crash Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, December 29 around 7:15 pm. ALEA says a 4-year-old child from Wetumpka died in the crash.

Authorities say the 1998 Ford Explorer the child was a passenger in overturned multiple times ejecting the child due to improper restraint. The driver was uninjured but the child died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Ceasarville Road near Flatwood Road, approximately 3.2 miles south of Holtville.