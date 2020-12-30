Alabama Sheriff’s Association Unveils Memorial Remembering Sheriffs Killed in the Line of Duty

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Sheriff’s Association unveiled a Memorial Wall to honor and remember sheriffs who died in the line of duty. Twenty sheriffs, dating back to 1800, lost their lives to gun violence.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says the memorial has been a top project of his since becoming President of the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Sheriff department offices from around the state were at the unveiling to represent their counties. Secretary of State John Merrill, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed were all in attendance as well.

A special presentation to Mrs Joann Williams was The National Sheriffs Association’s 2020 Ferris E. Lucas Sheriff of the Year for fallen Lowdnes County Sheriff Big John Williams Sr.(Posthumously).