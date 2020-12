Man Shot and Killed on Southmont Drive; 68th Homicide of the Year in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’re investigating the city’s 68th homicide of the year.

Police say at about 2:45 p.m., they were called to the 3900 block of Southmont Drive. That’s where they found a man had been shot to death.

They have made no arrests. Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.