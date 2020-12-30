Principal Joe Clark, Who Inspired Movie ‘Lean on Me’, Dies at 82

by Alabama News Network Staff

Joe Louis Clark, the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” died at his Florida home on Tuesday after a long battle with an unspecified illness, his family said in statement. He was 82.

His family said that Clark started teaching at a Paterson grade school in Passaic County, New Jersey, before becoming principal of PS 6 Grammar School. He was later appointed principal of the crime- and drug-ridden Eastside High School.

Morgan Freeman starred as Clark in the 1989 film “Lean on Me” that was loosely based on Clark’s tenure at Eastside.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)