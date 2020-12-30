Selma Police Search to Find Selma Missing Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are looking for a Selma man who’s been missing without a trace — for about a week.

Twenty-four year Shawndarius Tyus disappeared — right before Christmas.

Family members say he usually stays in touch — so when no one heard from him — they got concerned.

Sharon Nettles is Tyus’ mother.

“It really had me worried and I got to calling around asking everybody. And every body’s calling me back saying they haven’t heard from him. I’m like, this not Shawn. This just not him,” she said.

The Selma Police Department is investigating.

“His pattern changed. And any time a person’s pattern change it becomes serious,” said Sgt Ray Blanks.

“We are currently working on leads. We have did some grid searches. And we’re doing every thing we can to try and find him.”

Tyus was last seen walking here in the Selma community, near Highway 80 East and Choctaw Avenue.

“He was headed to my dad house. That’s where he stay — with my Dad. And he was headed there. But never made it.”

Tyus is 5 feet 8 inches tall — weighs 210 lbs — with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jumpsuit over a white shirt.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Shawndarious Tyus — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.