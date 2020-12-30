Sen. Doug Jones in Quarantine after Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The wife of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter. As a result, Jones says he will be in quarantine.

He says his wife Louise is “not feeling too good,” but that he has tested negative.

Jones says he had hoped his final vote in the U.S. Senate would have been to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, but he will miss it.

Jones lost his re-election campaign to Republican Tommy Tuberville, who will assume the Senate seat early next year.