Sen. Doug Jones in Quarantine after Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19
The wife of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter. As a result, Jones says he will be in quarantine.
He says his wife Louise is “not feeling too good,” but that he has tested negative.
Jones says he had hoped his final vote in the U.S. Senate would have been to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, but he will miss it.
Jones lost his re-election campaign to Republican Tommy Tuberville, who will assume the Senate seat early next year.
I worked really hard on the NDAA & I was hoping that my last vote in the Senate would be to override Trump’s veto. But my wonderful running mate Louise tested positive so I am quarantining & taking care of her. She’s not feeling too good but is ok, as am I with a negative test. pic.twitter.com/7WNAaluWc6
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) December 30, 2020