WANTED: Montgomery Police Need Help Locating November Murder Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are searching for Montgomery Murder suspect, Pierre Woods. Police say 27-year-old Woods is the suspect in the shooting death of Joshua Thompson.

On Thursday, November 5, police located Thompson at the river bridge at Highway 31 and Birmingham Highway. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police determined that the suspect killed Thompson at another location but discarded his body at the location police found him. Evidence led to Woods being the suspect.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Woods, call the Montgomery police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.