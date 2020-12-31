Alabama Ending 2020 with Fewest Initial Unemployment Claims Since March
The Alabama Department of Labor has just released its official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of December 20–December 26.
5,506 initial claims were filed, with 2,156 of those claims are COVID-19 related. That is the fewest since 1,824 claims were filed for March 14, just before the pandemic hit.
The highest weekly claims were 106,739 for the week of April 4, when many businesses were closed during the state’s Stay At Home order.
Initial Claims Historic Data
3/14/2020 1,824
3/21/2020 10,982
3/28/2020 80,984
4/4/2020 106,739
4/11/2020 77,515
4/18/2020 66,432
4/25/2020 74,966
5/2/2020 28,985
5/9/2020 26,666
5/16/2020 25,150
5/23/2020 27,920
5/30/2020 21,335
6/6/2020 19,950
6/13/2020 18,367
6/20/2020 18,671
6/27/2020 18,340
7/4/2020 19,058
7/11/2020 20,505
7/18/2020 23,678
7/25/2020 17,439
8/1/2020 11,692
8/8/2020 9,468
8/15/2020 11,048
8/22/2020 8,676
8/29/2020 7,823
9/5/2020 8,902
9/12/2020 8,848
9/19/2020 8,679
9/26/2020 8,805
10/3/2020 7,732
10/10/2020 8,581
10/17/2020 7,964
10/24/2020 7,126
10/31/2020 7,060
11/7/2020 8,764
11/14/2020 9,262
11/21/2020 11,813
11/28/2020 7,061
12/5/2020 7,059
12/12/2020 7,569
12/19/2020 7,543
12/26/2020 5,506
*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-12-26.
— Information from the Alabama Department of Labor