Alabama Ending 2020 with Fewest Initial Unemployment Claims Since March

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has just released its official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of December 20–December 26.

5,506 initial claims were filed, with 2,156 of those claims are COVID-19 related. That is the fewest since 1,824 claims were filed for March 14, just before the pandemic hit.

The highest weekly claims were 106,739 for the week of April 4, when many businesses were closed during the state’s Stay At Home order.

 

Initial Claims Historic Data

3/14/2020    1,824

3/21/2020    10,982

3/28/2020    80,984

4/4/2020      106,739

4/11/2020    77,515

4/18/2020    66,432

4/25/2020    74,966

5/2/2020      28,985

5/9/2020      26,666

5/16/2020    25,150

5/23/2020    27,920

5/30/2020    21,335

6/6/2020      19,950

6/13/2020    18,367

6/20/2020    18,671

6/27/2020    18,340

7/4/2020      19,058

7/11/2020    20,505

7/18/2020    23,678

7/25/2020    17,439

8/1/2020      11,692

8/8/2020      9,468

8/15/2020    11,048

8/22/2020    8,676

8/29/2020    7,823

9/5/2020      8,902

9/12/2020    8,848

9/19/2020    8,679

9/26/2020    8,805

10/3/2020    7,732

10/10/2020    8,581

10/17/2020    7,964

10/24/2020    7,126

10/31/2020    7,060

11/7/2020      8,764

11/14/2020    9,262

11/21/2020    11,813

11/28/2020    7,061

12/5/2020      7,059

12/12/2020    7,569

12/19/2020    7,543

12/26/2020    5,506

County Breakdown

Industry Breakdown

*Be sure to click week ending day 2020-12-26.

— Information from the Alabama Department of Labor

Categories: Montgomery, News, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts