Alabama Ending 2020 with Fewest Initial Unemployment Claims Since March

The Alabama Department of Labor has just released its official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of December 20–December 26.

5,506 initial claims were filed, with 2,156 of those claims are COVID-19 related. That is the fewest since 1,824 claims were filed for March 14, just before the pandemic hit.

The highest weekly claims were 106,739 for the week of April 4, when many businesses were closed during the state’s Stay At Home order.

Initial Claims Historic Data

3/14/2020 1,824