City of Montgomery Establishes No-contact System for Business License Renewals

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery launched a new, no-contact process for 2021 business license renewals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “timely renewal period” for licenses begins January 1, 2021, and ends February 1. Business license renewals processed after Feb. 1 will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.

The City’s License and Revenue Division will not accept cash payments for business licenses this year in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Instead, businesses can pay with credit or debit cards, personal checks, cashier’s checks or money orders.

Checks and money orders must be made payable to the City of Montgomery and mailed or deposited in the drop box outside of 25 Washington Avenue. In order to renew a license with a debit or credit card, business owners should complete the renewal form and email it to licinfo@montgomeryal.gov or fax it to (334) 625-2994. Once received, the City’s Revenue Division will contact the business to obtain and process the debit/credit card information. Visa, MasterCard and Discover cards are accepted, and there is a 2.5% service fee plus an additional 30 cents.

For more information, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov/city-government/departments/finance/license-and-revenue or call the City’s License and Revenue Office at (334) 625-2036.